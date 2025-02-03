According to reports, West Ham United’s proposed move to sign Lorient forward Eli Junior Kroupi has ‘collapsed’ on deadline day.

The Hammers have been keen to add to Graham Potter’s squad this month and their priority has been to sign one or two strikers.

West Ham have successfully pursued Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, who has joined the London outfit on loan.

It is not all good news for West Ham, though. This is because they have missed out on Lorient starlet Junior Kroupi.

The 18-year-old has shone for the Ligue 2 outfit this season, grabbing nine goals and two assists in his 17 league appearances.

Junior Kroupi has emerged as one of the best young strikers in France and his form has not gone unnoticed with clubs around the world targeting the teenager.

On Monday morning, a report from Football Insider claimed Brazilian side Botafogo’s move to ‘hijack’ West Ham in the race to sign Junior Kroupi.

‘The Copa Libertadores champions are working on a deal and want to sign the 18-year-old before sending him on loan to sister club Lyon next summer. ‘However, Lorient star Kroupi would prefer a move to West Ham and the Irons remain in talks to sign the France Under-19 international.’

‘Football Insider revealed on Saturday (1 February) that the Premier League side have made an offer worth up to £30million for the highly-rated striker sensation. ‘The teenager is also attracting interest from Tottenham and Chelsea after his performances in the France’s second division. ‘West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham sent scouts to watch Kroupi in action on Saturday as he scored in the 2-1 Ligue 2 win over Red Star.’

Despite Kroupi favouring West Ham, a new report from Football Insider claims his proposed move to the London Stadium has ‘collapsed’ amid a ‘disagreement’ between the Premier League club and Lorient.