Nuno Espirito Santo is under increasing pressure at the London Stadium.

According to reports, West Ham United ‘called an emergency meeting’ to discuss the future of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Sunday evening.

Santo is under increasing pressure as West Ham have not improved since he was appointed to replace Graham Potter.

After Nottingham Forest harshly sacked him at the start of this campaign, Santo was a hot property and would not have been short of options for his next job.

However, the experienced boss decided to jump back into management pretty quickly, having been tasked with easing West Ham’s relegation fears.

At the time, this felt like a sensible appointment as Nuno previously did a similar job at Forest, but this move has quickly gone pear-shaped for all involved.

Under Santo, the Hammers have only won two of their previous 15 games in all competitions and they are coming off an embarrassing 3-0 loss against rock-bottom Wolves.

The London side are now nine games without a victory as they sit 18th in the Premier League table and four points adrift of safety.

Santo also sits as the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with an insider on X claiming an ’emergency meeting was called’ at the club on Sunday.

They said on X: ‘Emergency meeting was called 8pm at @WestHam.

‘This is serious. Please see our exclusive from a few weeks ago. Nuno could get sacked overnight if talks don’t go well for him.’

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, has claimed that Santo has been given a brief stay of execution at West Ham.

Plettenberg said: ‘Nuno Espírito #Santo is on the verge of being sacked at West Ham. He is expected to get at most one more game, against Forest on Tuesday.

‘It would be the decisive match.’

TalkSPORT are also reporting that ‘fears over Santo’s future have intensified’ after the 3-0 loss against Wolves, with it claimed that former boss Slaven Bilic is ‘on standby’ and ‘ready to answer an SOS’.

However, there is an alternative on their radar. The report claims: ‘Owner David Sullivan has not been convinced by the performances since Nuno was appointed to replace Graham Potter as manager. He actively explored the possibility of hiring fans’ favourite Bilic for a second time when Potter was axed before being persuaded to appoint Nuno by his fellow board members.

‘talkSPORT also understands that another former Hammer, Michael Carrick, would be high on the list to replace the Portuguese at the London Stadium and has been sounded out in the past.’