West Ham chiefs push for ‘more ambitious’ Lopetegui alternative as club announces David Moyes exit

The West Ham board is reportedly split over who should be the manager to replace David Moyes, after the club announced that the current boss would leave the club at the end of the season.

The Hammers announced the news on Monday evening amid reports former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has agreed a deal to take over in the summer.

David Moyes leaves after ‘terrific journey’

“I have enjoyed four-and-a-half brilliant years at West Ham and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019,” Moyes said in a statement on the West Ham website.

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“After leading the club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of sixth and seventh in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the club’s first major trophy in 43 years.

“I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four-and-a-half years.”

Amorim the ‘more ambitious move’

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves on the eve of the 2023-24 campaign and is widely reported to be in place to take over this summer, but Football Insider have revealed a split among the Hammers board members.

The report claims ‘some board members are keen to U-turn on appointing the Spaniard and push the boat out to bring Ruben Amorim to the London Stadium’.

An issue with appointing Amorim is the compensation required to pinch him from Sporting Lisbon, with the Portuguese club reportedly asking for £17m to break his contract, which runs until 2026.

But it’s claimed Amorim is ‘increasingly being seen as the more ambitious move with fans unconvinced of Lopetegui’s credentials’.

Amorim has already held talks with West Ham in London about taking on the role, a decision the Portuguese boss has publicly apologised to Sporting for.