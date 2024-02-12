Nine West Ham chumps in worst Premier League team of the weekend

Usually there’s a bit of a spread but West Ham got absolutely battered at the weekend. The two Czechs were the only ones to escape.

Here is the worst team from the top-flight’s matches this weekend, according to WhoScored ratings…

GOALKEEPER: Alphonse Areola – 5.31

Made six saves v Arsenal, which sounds pretty decent until you remember that the Hammers got battered 6-0. And he also gave away a penalty as everything went royally to sh*t v the Gunners.

RIGHT-BACK: Adam Smith – 5.54

Torn a new one by Willian, who was brilliant v the humbled Cherries. Smith made no tackles, no interceptions and no key passes. Which keeps Vladimir Coufal off the hook despite being schooled v Arsenal.

CENTRE-BACK: Kurt Zouma – 5.26

Hooked at half-time as West Ham fans streamed out of the ground. Looks slow and awkward and was way too easy to beat in the air. A David Moyes side being bulled at set-pieces by Arsenal? We never thought we would see the like.

Zouma is in terrible form but the numbers are *bad* for Aguerd. https://t.co/ahxEEUGZYF pic.twitter.com/HHTQ2Xlhq0 — Jack Elderton (@jackelderton) February 12, 2024

CENTRE-BACK: Nayef Aguerd – 5.17

Lucky not to get hauled off at half-time like his defensive partner. Exposed by Bukayo Saka for Arsenal’s fifth, but was not blameless for any of the six goals conceded. Simply a rotten afternoon from a player whose fall from grace over the last 12 months has been monumental.

MAILBOX: ‘Bottlers’ Arsenal are ‘bathing in a waterfall of your tears’ after 6-0 win at West Ham

LEFT-BACK: Emerson – 5.84

Did at least make four tackles. Which makes him probably the best of a rotten bunch in that West Ham defence.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Lewis Cook – 5.29

A slip in the box saw him credited with an error that led to a goal and nothing he did after that slip redeemed him. He lost the ball a few too many times and his long-ball radar was off.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Edson Alvarez – 5.61

Picked up a booking for a needless slide tackle and that was about as close as he got to any Arsenal player before he was hauled off at half-time. If this game was supposed to demonstrate how West Ham don’t miss Declan Rice then…

RIGHT WING: Mohammed Kudus – 5.97

He tried but this was not a game for a tricky West Ham winger. He lost the ball with poor touches five times and picked up a booking that brings down his number.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: James Ward-Prowse – 5.65

Didn’t ever really get anywhere near the ball, doing nothing of any note either offensively or defensively.

LEFT WING: Ben Johnson – 5.55

Played out of position and it turns out that he’s no Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma or Pablo Fornals, which demonstrates just how short they have left themselves of attacking options.

STRIKER: Jarrod Bowen – 5.82

A lonely afternoon for Bowen in which he touched the ball only marginally more times than Ethan Nwaneri, who came off the bench for Arsenal and played about 20 minutes of football.