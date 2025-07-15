West Ham confident of Harvey Elliott transfer after Liverpool offer major compromise

Liverpool’s midfield reshuffle could be set to continue, with Harvey Elliott increasingly likely to leave Anfield this summer under a deal structure that would offer significant savings to any buying club.

Elliott has yet to return to pre-season training after a standout campaign with England U21s, where he was named Player of the Tournament and scored five times en route to the title. But his long-term Liverpool future remains in doubt after another season on the fringes.

Despite making 28 appearances last term, mostly from the bench, Elliott is believed to be growing frustrated with his role under Arne Slot. There’s also a sense inside the club that this summer may be the right time to part ways, under the right terms.

Liverpool’s initial valuation was around £40 million, though some reports claimed they’d seek as much as £50 million, but the Reds are open to accepting closer to £30 million if the deal includes a buy-back clause. That would give them the option to re-sign Elliott for a fixed fee or control any future sale.

It’s a model Liverpool used in the Jarell Quansah deal with Bayer Leverkusen, and one they’re increasingly leaning on when letting go of players with long-term potential.

Several reports suggest sources close to West Ham suggest the board are confident a deal can be struck, with Elliott viewed as a priority target in Graham Potter’s midfield rebuild. If reports are to be believed, it’s understood West Ham are willing to accept Liverpool’s condition if it helps bring the fee into a more realistic bracket.

The departure of Mohammed Kudus to Spurs has left a creative hole in the squad, and Elliott is seen as the ideal fit to fill it. With the Kudus money available and the buy-back clause helping reduce the initial outlay, West Ham believe they’re well-positioned.

They aren’t alone in showing interest. Newcastle have also been monitoring the situation, though they are not currently expected to rival West Ham with a formal bid unless circumstances change. Brighton and RB Leipzig have been linked too, but Elliott is thought to prefer staying in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old joined Liverpool from Fulham and has gone on to make 147 senior appearances, scoring 15 goals. He was visibly emotional after the final game of last season, fuelling speculation that he already knew a move was coming.

While the buy-back clause may be a sticking point for some, it could also be the key that allows Elliott to get the move and minutes he wants, while keeping the door open for Liverpool somewhere down the line.