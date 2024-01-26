West Ham confirm Phillips deal with City man ‘sure he can give the fans plenty to be excited about’

Kalvin Phillips has vowed to “give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about” after joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester City.

The England midfielder will spend the rest of the season at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old has been frustrated by a lack of game time at City since joining the club from Leeds in the summer of 2022.

Phillips told the Hammers’ website: “I’m really pleased to be here. There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now.

“There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the club and I can’t wait to be part of it.

“There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season.”

It had been reported the deal could include an option for West Ham to buy the player in the summer but it is understood that was not included in the final agreement.

Hammers manager David Moyes added: “We are really pleased to bring a player of Kalvin’s quality to West Ham United.

“We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.

“Kalvin is an England international midfielder, with proven Premier League experience. We’re excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the move on Thursday, wishing Phillips luck until the rest of the season.

He said: “Hopefully he can play the minutes he deserves and I couldn’t give to him.

“I wish him (well). I’ve said many times, he’s an exceptional human being and a football player, otherwise he wouldn’t be in the national team. Hopefully he can prove what he really is.

“Of course, if I give him 10-15 games in a row he would be good, but I didn’t give them to him and I feel so responsible for that.

“But, at the same time, I am honest with myself. I have players at my disposal, a squad, and I have to decide what we are looking for.

“All I can say is I am so grateful for his behaviour on and off the pitch and hopefully he can find minutes, and next season we will see what happens.”

