West Ham ‘considering move’ for most West Ham striker ever despite Barcelona transfer admission

West Ham United are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

David has been in prolific form for Lille this season – scoring 23 goals across all competitions – and is attracting interest from several European clubs with his contract set to expire this summer.

He has been perpetually linked with a move to the Premier League for years but has somehow stayed in France, where he has found great success.

Being available for free makes him a desirable signing for top clubs looking to save money and avoid a financial breach like Newcastle and Manchester United, while cash-stricken FC Barcelona are also understandably keen.

The thing is, David absolutely stinks of West Ham; we can’t believe he has not played for them yet.

The prophecy could be fulfilled at the end of the season, however. Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that he is a player the Hammers “are considering a move for”.

“He is one West Ham are considering a move for,” Brown said.

“Because he’s on a free, it’s a deal that would make a lot of sense for them.

“They’ll be preparing to make him an offer, but it will need to be a good one because there are a lot of clubs interested in him.

“A lot of it will be agent led, especially when players are available at the end of their contracts, because the agents will be speaking to the directors.

“That’s how a lot of business has been done at West Ham in the past.

“There are a lot of areas in the team that they’re concerned about and the striker is definitely one.

“He would be an ideal option in that case, because he’s better than what they’ve got.

“They want somebody who is going to get the best out of people like Bowen and Kudus, who have often had to play out of position to make up for the lack of a centre-forward.

“You don’t know how Antonio will recover from his injury, Fullkrug has been injured but doesn’t look good enough, and Danny Ings is past his sell-by date.“

Unfortunately for West Ham, David appears more keen on a move to La Liga than the Premier League.

David says La Liga is his “favourite league” and hinted that he would prefer the pace and physicality in Spain over England.

“The Premier League is much faster and more physical than any other league. But for me, I grew up watching La Liga a lot and, for me, it’s my favourite league. It’s the league I enjoyed watching the most, so one day I’d like to play there.”

