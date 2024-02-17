David Moyes has defended his position at West Ham by insisting he “wins more” than more exciting managers who could replace him.

Angry fans displayed a banner asking for him to be sacked after they lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest to stretch their winless run to eight games in all competitions.

Six days after a home humiliation to Arsenal, they went down to goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Forest gave their survival chances a shot in the arm.

Moyes guided the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title last season, the semi-finals of the Europa League the year before and regularly challenged the top six in the last three years, but supporters have little patience.

The Scot was staunch in his defence and reminded fans of what he has done at the London Stadium.

3PM BLACKOUT: Moyes sack looms amid latest Phillips calamity, Spurs shackled, more Newcastle questions

“I am pretty long in the tooth, you can never please everybody, it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham,” he said.

“Maybe they want something different, but they would honestly have to say it has been the best times they have had at the club with regards winning a European trophy, the league positions.

“Maybe there would be managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who is sitting here wins more.

“My response would be to say we are hurting really badly as a team and a manager because we have not had good results for five or six weeks now.

“But this year already we have beaten Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, we must not forget there were good times not so long ago.

“We have not been playing well, but there are some mitigating circumstances since January 1, with boys going to the African Cup of Nations, Jarrod Bowen came back from England with an injury and has not been the same since, we have been without Lucas Paqueta as well for most of the time so there are things that have affected us.

“I have seen other teams have similar, Newcastle, Man Utd, Man City before the World Championship, Arsenal over Christmas.

“There is no divine right that West Ham don’t have a dicky period at some point in the season. We are hoping we can get back on it.”

Forest won for the first time in the Premier League in 2024 to give themselves some breathing space at the foot of the table.

They were worthy of their first victory in five with Awoniyi and Hudson-Odoi scoring at the end of either half.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “We played a good game. We were disciplined and aggressive. The boys worked really hard.

“And when we had the ball, we had good spells. We had good combinations and created chances.

“That was the basic and the most important thing for today, to get those details solved. We had to be practical, pragmatic and compact and aggressive in our own box.

“We needed to control set-pieces and not allow too many, because we know how strong West Ham are in that aspect.

“The players did really well. We have to keep going.”

READ NEXT: David Moyes out! West Ham are sixth but only ‘hitting par’ with a talented squad