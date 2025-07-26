According to reports, West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta will avoid a lifetime ban as he is ‘set to be cleared of spot-fixing charges’.

27-year-old Paqueta joined West Ham for around £50m plus add-ons during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Brazil international sparkled for the Hammers during the 2023/24 campaign, contributing ten goal involvements in the Premier League and earning a spot in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament as David Moyes’ side won the Conference League.

Paqueta’s great form for West Ham in 2023/24 set up a £85m move to Premier League rivals Man City, but this transfer was ‘derailed’ as it emerged that he had been ‘charged with breaching betting rules’.

A subsequent report claimed Paqueta was facing a ‘life ban’ if he was found guilty, with the FA’s investigation ‘triggered by suspicious betting patterns’ as he received a yellow card on the opening game of the 2023/24 campaign, while the governing body also looked into two bookings he received during the 2022/23 season.

READ: Arsenal 10, Liverpool 6 and other shirt number gaps that reveal transfer desperation



In October 2024, Paqueta spoke out on the ongoing hearing amid fears that “misleading and inaccurate press articles’ would threaten his chance of a “fair hearing”.

He said: “The FA proceedings are supposed to be confidential and they are extremely serious for me and my family.

“The continued leaking and publication of inaccurate information in the press is now putting at risk my chance of receiving a fair hearing.

“I have, therefore, instructed my lawyers to write to the FA to request that they conduct a thorough investigation into how information about the case, even if inaccurate, is finding its way into the public domain.

“I continue to deny the charges against me and look forward to demonstrating my innocence.”

MUST-READ FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Every Premier League club’s transfer priority: Rodrygo to Arsenal, Isak, Liverpool, Chelsea clear-out

👉 Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

👉 Liverpool fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

Paqueta remained available for selection throughout the 2024/25 campaign as he made 33 Premier League appearances and will continue playing next season, with The Times reporting that he is ‘set to be cleared of charges of spot-fixing in what would be a sensational victory for the midfielder’.

‘Sources’ have informed The Times that ‘the player is understood to have been cleared by an independent regulatory commission, with the decision due to be announced next week’.

The report also reveals two significant next steps in this saga, as FA face paying his legal fees and West Ham have a decision to make on his future.

The report adds: