West Ham determined to beat Man Utd to £15m goal machine despite Red Devils ‘enquiry’

West Ham are reportedly determined to complete a deal for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January, who is also a target for Manchester United.

The Hammers are struggling to find consistent form this season despite making some impressive signings in the summer and sit ninth in the Premier League table.

David Moyes is keen to bolster his squad further this winter and it’s thought that one of the manager’s priorities is a new frontman.

Michail Antonio is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is past his best at the age of 33, while Danny Ings, 31, has made just four league appearances this season.

Moyes has opted to start Jarrod Bowen as a centre-forward recently. He has scored an impressive 10 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this term but his best position is as a right winger.

With that in mind, it would certainly make sense for the London club to sign a new striker in January, and have set their sights on one of Europe’s most in-form players.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are ‘hoping to complete a deal for Guirassy in January’ as they believe he can ‘thrive in England.’

The 27-year-old has scored a stunning 16 goals in 12 games to date in 2023/24, putting him second in the Bundesliga top scorers’ list behind Bayern Munich’s £100m man Harry Kane.

Guirassy signed for Stuttgart in a deal worth £7.5million in the summer of 2022 after a successful loan spell and is contracted to the club until 2026.

Stuttgart don’t want to lose their prolific talisman, but he has a £15m release clause in his contract that has caught the attention of many top European sides.

As previously reported by Football365, Man Utd have already ‘made enquiries’ about Guirassy, while Chelsea are also thought to be admirers of his.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in a replacement for exit-linked Man Utd striker Anthony Martial in January.

West Ham will, therefore, need to move quickly if they want to secure a bargain deal for Guirassy.

If the Guinea international could continue his current form in the Premier League, he could help fire the Hammers towards the European spots in the second half of the season.

