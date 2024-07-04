Max Kilman is reportedly set to reunite with Julen Lopetegui at West Ham after Wolves accepted a £40million bid from their Premier League rivals.

Lopetegui managed Kilman during his brief spell at Molineux and is clearly a big fan of the player.

The Hammers reportedly had a £25m bid for the Wolves captain rejected last month and multiple reports suggest that an agreement has been reached.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Kilman underwent medical tests on Thursday evening after Wolves accepted a bid in the region of £40m from West Ham.

There are still some details that need ironed out between the two clubs but the transfer is expected to be finalised soon.

Kilman has spent the last six years at Molineux after leaving fifth-tier side Maidenhead Town in August 2018.

Wolves only paid £40,000 for their captain, who made 151 appearances across all competitions for the Midlands side and was a very important player under Gary O’Neil last season.

Maidenhead reportedly stand to make a significant amount of money from the transfer after negotiating a 15-20 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement six years ago.

The transfer has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who has said ‘here we go’ on the matter because he apparently knows everything about every transfer in the world.

The Sky report adds that Kilman is unlikely to be the only centre-back moving to the London Stadium this summer with Nayef Aguerd’s future in doubt and Angelo Ogbonna leaving following the expiry of his contract.

After a deal to sign Fabricio Bruno from Flamengo fell through last month, West Ham have also opened talks with Lyon over a deal to sign Irish defender Jake O’Brien.

The Irons saw a £25.4m bid rejected by Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo, who is wanted by new Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Unfortunately for Ratcliffe, he is unable to sign Todibo due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules. The British billionaire also owns the French club but is contemplating selling them, according to reports.

Sheth says West Ham are discussing whether or not to come in for Todibo.

“Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice is an ambitious target for West Ham United, but they did make a bid,” he said. “We think it was around 30 million euros that was rejected out of hand.

“Internal discussions are continuing at West Ham United about whether to go back in with an improved offer, or whether they will think it’s probably not going to be possible to get that player, but they are trying to sign him.”

