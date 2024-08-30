West Ham eye Man Utd-linked Chelsea youngster in late deadline day drama

West Ham United are eying a late move for Chelsea attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, according to Jacob Steinberg.

Steinberg reports that the 20-year-old wants more playing time and the Hammers can offer the youngster just that after barely playing at Stamford Bridge.

Tim Steidten, West Ham‘s sporting director, has expressed interest in the young star as he believes he has a lot of potential and can help the club move forward.

The Blues star has been linked with London club Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window but that deal failed to materialise.

He has been linked with a move to Manchester United on deadline day.

Despite his glaring talent, Chukwuemeka has only featured 27 times for Chelsea since joining in 2022, even netting against the Irons before suffering a knee injury and losing his place in the team.

The Hammers have been busy in the transfer market as a deal to sign Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain has been agreed on loan.

Supporters thought this would be the final piece of business before the transfer window closes on Friday evening, but it now looks bright for a deal for Chukwuemeka.

The Englishman is a talented young player who is eager to earn his stripes and push for frequent first-team football and ultimately an England call-up.

A move to the London Stadium could be a step in the right direction for Chukwuemeka.

With Chelsea signing so many players this summer, it is looking less likely that Chukwuemeka will play in 2024/25 with tough competition at the top of the pitch.

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui spoke to the press on the late transfer deals and the upcoming game against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday.

“Tim [Steidten] and the club are working on these things to ensure we have the best squad when the window closes,” he said.

“I am not going to talk about names. All of them are in our squad and are ready to play against City. I have to take decisions but I am not going to say here what is going to happen.

“The quality of the players and coach are top, but we are going to go on Saturday with the aim to be able to overcome an unbelievable team.”

West Ham will look for another win on Saturday and will be hoping their new transfers can make an impact this campaign.