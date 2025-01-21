West Ham United’s latest pursuit of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has resulted in a repeat outcome as the London club is now forced to move on to other targets.

The Hammers pursued the Colombian forward in the summer transfer window but failed to agree on a deal only to see the Villa forward net a cruel late winner against them in the Premier League in August.

Since then, the fortunes of both teams have been almost the opposite. Duran has become one of the most exciting young strikers after netting 12 times in 27 games, including winners in both the league and the Champions League.

Conversely, West Ham has seen summer signing Niklas Fulkrug struggle with form and injuries and both Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen are currently sidelined, leaving new manager Graham Potter without a true focal point.

Their return during this window saw a £57million bid rejected as Villa maintained their stance on keeping the 21-year-old striker and a move away in January is highly unlikely according to the latest reports.

A spokesperson close to the owners told Hammers News revealed an 11-word statement on the situation, citing that the club will have to move on to other targets. “Offer turned down. We have to accept defeat and move on.” He claimed.

In the summer, they also failed with a bid reportedly around the £50million mark with David Sullivan revealing that ‘they tried’ but the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and others outbid them at the time.

West Ham’s Plan B

Sky Sports News revealed that following the failed Duran bid, the club had made enquiries for RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva as a potential signing.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in Germany with Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko as the first-choice strikers ahead of him.

Despite boasting strong experience across his time at AC Milan, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, FC Porto, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, he has managed just five goals in his last 41 club appearances.

He has failed to register a Bundesliga start this season and West Ham have reportedly made enquiries over a potential move but Leipzig would prefer a permanent deal or at least a loan that comes with an obligation.

Compared to Duran, the duo are incomparable when it comes to styles. The Leipzig forward has always been a striker who operates within the box often to apply the finishing touch to strong moves.

Whereas Duran has displayed the quality and the ability to score all manner of goals, including those from distance – with strikes against Everton and Bayern Munich as prime examples – or creating a moment of quality out of nothing.