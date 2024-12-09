West Ham have reportedly held talks with Max Allegri to replace Julen Lopetegui but also have an interim manager lined up to take charge after the Wolves game should the result not go the Hammers’ way.

Lopetegui is under huge pressure ahead of El Sackico against Wolves on Monday having lost seven of his 14 games in charge after replacing David Moyes at the helm in the summer.

Opposite number Gary O’Neil, who took the reins from Lopetegui at Wolves at the start of last season, is also fighting for his future.

Lopetegui was said to have two games to save his job ahead of their games against Newcastle and Arsenal and he remains in his post three games later, with victory over the Magpies followed by defeat to the Gunners and another loss to Leicester.

But the Hammers hierarchy have a contingency plan in place ahead of the visit of Wolves.

talkSPORT claim the West Ham bosses have held talks with former Juventus boss Allegri over taking Lopetegui’s place at the London Stadium, but have been told by the legendary Italian that ‘he is reluctant to take a job in the Premier League mid-season and would only take it next summer’.

The club is therefore looking at interim options, with Graham Potter thought to be ‘willing to take the job’ on the short-term basis.

Potter’s been linked with every job going since being axed by Chelsea in April last year having lost 11 of his 31 games as Blues boss, leaving them in 11th place in the Premier League.

Having taken some time out of the game he’s ‘now ready to return to the dugout for the right opportunity’.

He’s currently the bookies favourite to take over at Tottenham with Ange Postecoglou under significant pressure after the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday followed a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in midweek.

But Daniel Levy came out in support of the Australian on Monday and Lopetegui is currently above Postecoglou in the sack race.

West Ham legend Tony Cottee told the BBC Sounds Sacked In The Morning podcast that Lopetegui should never have been given the job in the first place.

“I wasn’t in favour of the appointment,” he said.

“I didn’t think it was following on from David Moyes. I was a huge David Moyes fan. He’d done an incredible job at the club – won West Ham their first trophy in 43 years.

“Was the football free-flowing, attacking football? No, not really. But did West Ham win something? Yes, they did.

“I think it was always going to be difficult to replace David. Really, really difficult. I didn’t think it was the right appointment, but that was only my own personal feelings. We are where we are now.”