According to reports, the “mood has changed” at West Ham United and they are “looking at potential replacements” for David Moyes.

After securing two straight top-seven finishes in the Premier League, Moyes was under pressure last season as West Ham ended up 14th in the table.

Their Europa Conference League run ended up saving Moyes. Jarrod Bowen netted a last-minute winner as the Hammers beat Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the final.

This trophy win earned them a place in this season’s Europa League and they finished top of their group to qualify for the knockout rounds.

West Ham have not fared as well in other competitions this season, though. They lost to Liverpool and Bristol City to exit the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively.

They are yet to win in 2024 and they are coming off huge losses against Manchester United and Arsenal. Declan Rice got on the scoresheet against his former club as the Gunners won 6-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Moyes is now the third favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and journalist Jacob Steinberg understands the “mood has changed” at West Ham.

“Despite positivity last month, there’s now no guarantee that West Ham will end up giving David Moyes a new deal. Some still expect him to stay but recent form has changed the mood. Further talks planned later in the season, #whufc hoping to see improvement in results,” Steinberg tweeted.

“Mood could change if Paqueta’s return improves the attack, some winnable games coming up, progress in Europe would also help Moyes.

“Always going to be ups and downs with a mid-table team, so there’s no panic. But West Ham have been looking at potential replacements.”

A separate report from Graeme Bailey for HITC claims ‘West Ham owner David Sullivan is yet to be convinced whether to hand a new contract to Moyes’ as he is ‘frustrated with numerous issues at the club’. The report adds.

‘HITC understand Sullivan is growing increasingly frustrated with both Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten – as ongoing issues have seen them miss out on numerous deals in January. ‘HITC can reveal that more than half-a-dozen deals were set-up but failed to materialise as the two camps at the London Stadium did not agree on the moves.’

It is also noted that Moyes’ ‘comments at the end of the window about Steidten also did not sit well with the club’.

In an interview with The Evening Standard, Moyes said: “Tim’s German and they’ve got it all done, tools down early, all the stuff done whereas we’re last minute. He’s probably struggling to get used to our culture.

“The culture here is lots of deals at the end and the supporters hoping for a last-minute deal. Maybe this window there will be but at the moment it’s not as if it’s been a huge window for anybody.”