Carlos Soler, James Ward-Prowse and Giovani Lo Celso with the London Stadium background and West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Real Betis badges

West Ham United are open to selling James Ward-Prowse and could sign Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso as a replacement, according to reports.

Ward-Prowse joined West Ham from Southampton for around £30million last summer and made 52 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24.

The Hammers have a new manager at the helm though, and Julen Lopetegui doesn’t seem to rate the 29-year-old as highly as David Moyes does.

The former Saints captain has only played 16 minutes in West Ham’s opening two Premier League fixtures this season but got an hour against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

There is a good chance that Ward-Prowse leaves the Londoners on Friday (deadline day) and is reportedly being targeted by Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Nottm Forest fancy West Ham’s Ward-Prowse on deadline day

This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who says Ward-Prowse is on Forest’s watchlist for the final day of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently ‘in talks to sign’ the midfielder, which ‘could be key’ in West Ham’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler.

Indeed, the Spanish playmaker is one of Lopetegui’s top transfer targets with hours left of the summer window.

Soler is also believed to be keen on making the move to the London Stadium. Romano recently wrote on X: ‘Carlos Soler’s priority is West Ham as director Tim Steidten and manager Lopetegui are pushing a lot.

‘Negotiations already ongoing with PSG in order to get the deal done, but WHUFC also need to complete outgoings.

‘Despite other clubs keen, West Ham are leading the race.’

Back on to Ward-Prowse, and Sky Sports‘ Dharmesh Sheth says Forest are currently ‘exploring the conditions of a deal’ for the player.

It is stated that West Ham ‘are not actively looking to let him go but may be open to offers’ amid interest in Soler.

Forest are boosted by the fact that ‘a lot of the details on a potential deal have been agreed’, though ‘West Ham would want to create squad space first’.

Soler is believed to be surplus to requirements at PSG but is not the only midfielder West Ham are looking at on deadline day.

According to the Daily Express: ‘West Ham have asked about Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso but Real Betis are believed to be winning the race to sign him’.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is also ‘a huge admirer’ of the Argentina international but is unlikely to pursue a move.

