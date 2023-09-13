West Ham ‘insiders’ reveal Lingard verdict as ex-Man Utd, Forest star awaits Moyes ‘green light’

According to reports, West Ham United are ‘unlikely’ to re-sign former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard following his spell on trial.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a superb spell on loan at West Ham during the 2020/21 campaign as he scored nine goals in just 16 appearances.

Lingard was expected to return to the Hammers that summer but he ended up spending another year at Man Utd before joining Nottingham Forest on a free transfer before the 2022/23 campaign.

The England international has declined over the past couple of years and he is now without a club after being let go by Nottm Forest.

Lingard has been training with West Ham in recent weeks but it remains to be seen whether or not he will sign a deal with the Premier League outfit.

West Ham were addressed as several Daily Mail journalists were involved in a Q&A via their website on Wednesday afternoon.

During this Q&A, it was revealed that “West Ham insiders are suggesting it is unlikely they will snap up Lingard”.

“There was some conflicting information swirling around about Jesse Lingard this morning but the bottom line is I’ve had it confirmed that he trained with the first team at Rush Green today,” they answered.

“However, West Ham insiders are now suggesting it is unlikely they will snap up Lingard. The decision is ultimately down to the manager David Moyes, and he is next due to speak at his press conference on Friday afternoon, but I’m not sure a short-term contract is in the offing.

“We will know more when West Ham’s Premier League squad is submitted today. If they name 25 players, then any changes before the next window would need to be sanctioned by the Premier League board and they only allow for exceptional circumstances, such as a long-term injury. If they name 24, then there is a space for Lingard to join, if Moyes gives it the green light.”

It was also claimed that Man Utd and England defender Harry Maguire should “regret” not joining West Ham after the London outfit made a £30m bid for him during the summer.

“He should [regret rejecting West Ham]. Harry Maguire is no prisoner at Manchester United. West Ham offered him a way out. They bid £30million for Maguire in the summer but ultimately withdrew that offer because they grew frustrated by his lack of enthusiasm,” they added.

“Word is it didn’t even get as far as David Moyes speaking to Maguire and so they turned to Konstantinos Mavropanos, the Greek international formerly of Arsenal. But West Ham was a fresh start, with a guarantee of game time, with a great fanbase behind him.”

