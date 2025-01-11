According to reports, West Ham United are ‘weighing up’ moves for two Chelsea stars this month as they are ‘getting ready to attack the January window’.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter has returned to football as West Ham have appointed him as Julen Lopetegui’s replacement.

The Hammers massively underperformed after Lopetegui replaced David Moyes in the summer as the Spaniard failed to get the best out of their talented squad.

Potter’s start to life at West Ham got off to a negative start as they were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday night.

West Ham are expected to be busy in the transfer market this month and they are unsurprisingly linked with a couple of Chelsea stars.

READ: ‘Rubbish’ Aston Villa win but Graham Potter and West Ham are clearly right for each other



Earlier this week, a report claimed Potter has picked out ‘marooned’ Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell as his ‘first West Ham signing’. Blues head coach Enzo Maresca has since confirmed that the England international will leave this month.

He said: “Chilwell is thinking he’s going to leave, it’s better to avoid using him to avoid injury (so he won’t play against Morecambe in the FA Cup,” Maresca said.

“Cesare will not be in the squad, same situation as Chilwell. It’s best in this moment not to allow him to play in case there’s opportunity for him to leave.”

A report from Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims West Ham are ‘considering a Chelsea double deal’ as they are ‘keen on’ Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

MORE WEST HAM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eight West Ham moves for Graham Potter’s perfect January transfer window

👉 Amorim no longer above Arteta as Slot loses top spot – ranking all 28(!) PL managers this season

West Ham have also been named as a potential destination for Marcus Rashford, but the report claims ‘the belief is he will leave England this month with AC Milan pushing to secure a deal’.

Regarding Chilwell and Dewsbury-Hall, the report claims: