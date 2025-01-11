West Ham ‘keen on’ Chelsea ‘double deal’ amid Potter ‘first signing’, Rashford transfer stance reveal
According to reports, West Ham United are ‘weighing up’ moves for two Chelsea stars this month as they are ‘getting ready to attack the January window’.
Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter has returned to football as West Ham have appointed him as Julen Lopetegui’s replacement.
The Hammers massively underperformed after Lopetegui replaced David Moyes in the summer as the Spaniard failed to get the best out of their talented squad.
Potter’s start to life at West Ham got off to a negative start as they were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday night.
West Ham are expected to be busy in the transfer market this month and they are unsurprisingly linked with a couple of Chelsea stars.
Earlier this week, a report claimed Potter has picked out ‘marooned’ Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell as his ‘first West Ham signing’. Blues head coach Enzo Maresca has since confirmed that the England international will leave this month.
He said: “Chilwell is thinking he’s going to leave, it’s better to avoid using him to avoid injury (so he won’t play against Morecambe in the FA Cup,” Maresca said.
“Cesare will not be in the squad, same situation as Chilwell. It’s best in this moment not to allow him to play in case there’s opportunity for him to leave.”
A report from Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims West Ham are ‘considering a Chelsea double deal’ as they are ‘keen on’ Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
West Ham have also been named as a potential destination for Marcus Rashford, but the report claims ‘the belief is he will leave England this month with AC Milan pushing to secure a deal’.
Regarding Chilwell and Dewsbury-Hall, the report claims:
‘West Ham are getting ready to attack the January window after hiring Potter as their new manager and are weighing up moves for a number of players. Struggling Chelsea man Dewsbury-Hall is one player West Ham are considering an approach for, TEAMtalk can reveal.
‘Sources state the Hammers are one of three clubs who like the 26-year-old and could soon enter talks.
‘The move is one that interests Dewsbury-Hall as he is keen to remain in the Premier League and would not be forced to uproot his life if he remained at a London-based club. West Ham’s training ground is based just one hour away from the Cobham facilitates of his current side.
‘West Ham also want to strengthen the left-back position and have long held interest in Dewsbury-Hall’s Chelsea team-mate Chilwell.
‘Although, West Ham know he is on big wages and there may have to be some movement from the player for a deal to become possible.’