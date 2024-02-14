West Ham are ‘likely to accept’ an offer from Man City for Lucas Paqueta in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Hammers have been without the Brazilian since their 1-1 draw against Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup on January 7 with David Moyes’ side failing to win a game in that time.

Their creativity has taken a serious hit with Paqueta’s injury and they could now lose the Brazil international for good with reports claiming Man City could be ready to renew their interest in him during the summer months.

Man City were pursuing a deal for West Ham’s Paqueta in August before the Football Association reportedly opened an investigation into the Brazilian over ‘potential betting breaches’.

West Ham had slapped a £110m price tag on his head with Man City having a £95m bid turned down by the Hammers before the deal collapsed.

And now Football Insider claims that West Ham are ‘likely to accept’ a Man City offer for Paqueta in the summer with the 26-year-old ‘still being tracked’ by the Citizens.

READ MORE: Man City, Real Madrid kick off worst last 16 ties ever with inevitable wins

Man City ‘are still keen to land the Brazil international in the upcoming summer window’ and the Hammers ‘are unlikely to resist an offer for the midfielder which meets their price tag’.

Moyes’ future – which has ‘no bearing on keeping Paqueta at the club past this summer’ – has been at the centre of debate in recent weeks with the Scot’s contract up at the end of the season.

West Ham are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions with their 6-0 defeat at home to Arsenal over the weekend putting pressure on Moyes, who guided them to Europa Conference League glory last season.

Despite rumours that the ‘mood has changed’ at West Ham and that the Hammers board are now ‘looking at potential replacements’ for the Scot, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists “no final decision” has been made over his future.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s still an open situation with regards to David Moyes staying at West Ham. Every week we seem to have 10 different reports; one day they’re saying a new deal is done and then the next day some are saying he’s leaving.

“The reality is that a new deal has been discussed but the situation is fluid and there’s still no final decision been made by both Moyes and the West Ham board.”