West Ham ‘make offer’ for £60m Aston Villa star who ‘would be open’ to London Stadium transfer

West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran but their proposal fell short of the Villans’ valuation, according to reports.

The Colombia international has scored 12 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season but he’s managed that in just 978 minutes and seven starts.

But there is speculation that Duran wants to play more matches under Unai Emery at Aston Villa with the 21-year-old scoring a number of crucial goals this term.

And now TBR Football claim that West Ham ‘submitted a bid’ for Duran last week with the Hammers ‘desperately looking to bolster their attacking ranks this month’.

The report adds:

‘TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey understands that Aston Villa rejected West Ham’s bid for Duran, which fell well short of the price it would take to sign the Colombian. ‘West Ham nearly bought Duran in the summer but would not go above a figure of £30m for his services. The Hammers’ new offer was in excess of that figure, but TBR are told that their bid was ‘miles away’ from Villa’s valuation. ‘In order to allow the 21-year-old to leave the club this month, Villa would require a deal totalling more than £60m. ‘Duran wants to be a first-choice striker, explaining why he would be prepared to leave Villa Park. And in terms of West Ham’s interest in Duran, the striker would be open to a move to the London Stadium.’

Despite links with other clubs, Aston Villa forward Duran commented in December: “I’m just happy to be here. I actually love the competition I have going with Ollie Watkins.

“When it’s my turn, I will step up, and hopefully I can score and help the team.”

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who plays with Duran as part of the Colombian national team, reckons the Aston Villa striker can “make history” if he continues his current trajectory.

Diaz told ESPN: “From day one that I met Jhon Durán, I knew of his capabilities. I said, ‘If this guy puts his mind to it, he can be very big and make history.’ He is doing things right. I am very happy for him.

“He is a very calm guy who goes with the flow. If he needs to listen, he does. He is in the process of continuing to learn. He will keep improving in what remains of his career and will score goals and make his country proud. I hope he keeps smashing it; he truly deserves it.”