West Ham man names teammate as ‘perfect replacement’ for Liverpool star; transfer ‘won’t be easy’

West Ham attacker Michail Antonio has backed Jarrod Bowen to replace Liverpool star Mo Salah amid reports linking the Egyptian with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Salah has been in stunning form at the start of this season as he has grabbed seven goals and four assists in the Premier League.

The world-class attacker was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer and they are expected to go back in for him either in January or next summer.

It feels like only a matter of time before this transfer is completed and it will not be easy for Liverpool to replace Salah.

Bowen has consistently been mentioned as a potential replacement for Salah and the 26-year-old has seven goal involvements in nine league games this term.

Antonio thinks Bowen “is the perfect replacement” for Salah but it “will not be easy” for Liverpool – who have earned ten points from behind this term – to sign him.

“He is a bagsman. Everything he is touching is turning to gold right now,” Antonio said via the Footballer’s Football podcast.

“But hey, it’s going to cost a lot of dough, man has just signed a seven-year deal. The money you get from (Mohamed) Salah, you are going to have to give it to us!

“He’s quality, left-footed and plays on the right-hand side like Mo Salah, so he is the perfect replacement, but hey, it’s not going to be easy to get him out of here.

“It won’t be easy because that’s a seven-year contract man has just signed.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also been linked with ex-Man City star Leroy Sane but Liverpool reporter Neil Jones is “surprised” by these reports.

“I would be amazed if Liverpool haven’t already begun earmarking players who can potentially come in if Salah leaves, whether in January, next summer or (less likely) as a free agent in 2025, but it surprises me that Leroy Sane’s name continues to be linked with the club.

“The German international is a fine player, no doubt, but he will be 28 in January, and only twice in his career has he hit double figures in terms of league goals in a season. Both of those were at Manchester City, before his progress was checked by a serious knee injury.

“Clearly, finding another Salah is going to be nigh-on impossible, but if we look at Liverpool’s previous transfer dealings, you can see a clear pattern in terms of the type of profile they would look for; 22-25 years old, 150+ top-level games under their belt, versatility in terms of position, experience in European competition and both a proven level of output, but with the room (and the attitude) to develop quickly and significantly under a coach like Klopp.”

