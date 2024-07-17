West Ham chase Man Utd, Arsenal stars after ‘deal agreed’ for £27m Red Devils target

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer having agreed a deal for one of the Red Devils’ top transfer targets.

The Hammers have already signed Max Kilman from Wolves for £40m and 18-year-old Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for £25m as new manager Julen Lopetegui looks to put his stamp on the squad post David Moyes.

And The Telegraph now claim that Wan-Bissaka – whose contract at United expires next summer – is also on their radar.

Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also keen on the 26-year-old and it’s thought United would be more than willing to sell in order to avoid him leaving for free next summer.

But it remains to be seen whether Wan-Bissaka wants to leave Old Trafford, though a return to London, where he was born and came through the Crystal Palace ranks, may be of interest to the right-back.

The Hammers are also hoping they can agree personal terms with Jean-Clair Todibo after they agreed a deal with Nice that would see the centre-back move to the London Stadium on loan for the season, with an option to buy for around £27m.

Reports had previously claimed that a move to United for Todibo was ’99 per cent done’, but UEFA rules put a stop to that.

As Nice are owned by INEOS and could meet United in European competition in 2024/2025, his proposed transfer to United was blocked.

But Juventus are also keen and reports in France claim Todibo would prefer to join the Old Lady over West Ham.

Another Premier League player of interest to West Ham is Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, who has been starved of game time at the Emirates and could be available for between £15m and £20m this summer.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are all above Nelson in the pecking order at Arsenal, while Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz offer further options his position for Mikel Arteta, who handed the 24-year-old just one Premier League start last term.