A dog walker has revealed Michail Antonio’s first words after the West Ham star was involved in a horrifying car crash on Saturday.

Antonio joined West Ham in 2015 and has scored 83 goals in 322 games for the club having previously played for Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Colchester, Southampton, Cheltenham and Reading.

The forward was airlifted to hospital in central London on Saturday after being involved in a serious crash in Theydon Bois, Essex.

West Ham revealed on Saturday that Antonio was in a “stable condition” and “communicating” after it took the emergency services to free the footballer from the remains of his Ferrari FF.

The Premier League club said: “West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.

“At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

“The Club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

In a further statement on Sunday, West Ham revealed that Antonion had been treated for a lower limb fracture and that he “will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.”

West Ham’s statement continued: “Everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.”

Samuel Woods, 34, a carer from Regent’s Park, was walking his dog when he saw Antonio’s crashed car and revealed to The Sun what the West Ham star said to him when he checked on the forward.

Woods said: “I said to him ‘hello’ to see if anyone was alive. I heard sirens and told him that help was on its way.

“He was so disorientated. He said, ‘Where am I? What’s going on? What car am I in?’

“The paramedics got there really fast. I couldn’t believe what happened. The car smelt of petrol.”

Woods, who is not a football fan and did not recognise Antonio, added: “I looked at him and thought, ‘He’s in big trouble.’

“I just said, ‘You’ve had an ­accident’. He didn’t reply. He was looking around trying to make sense of what I just said. He was sitting in the passenger side.”