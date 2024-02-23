Tuchel ruled out as West Ham will only sack Moyes if ‘things get abysmal’; Mourinho mooted

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel will not join West Ham if the Premier League club decide to sack David Moyes, according to reports.

The Hammers are in a terrible run of form with Moyes’ side currently on a run of three losses in a row and eight games without a win in all competitions.

Angry supporters displayed a ‘Moyes out’ banner in the away end as West Ham lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Six days after a home humiliation to Arsenal, in which they lost 6-0, they lost to goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Forest’s survival hopes were given a shot in the arm.

The Daily Mail claimed earlier this week that West Ham have ‘started the process of sounding out candidates to replace their manager’ with Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Tuchel on their shortlist.

However, another report has insisted that the West Ham board’s ‘main priority’ is to ‘end the club’s current slump in form before discussing David Moyes’ future’ with a possibility that the Scot gets a new deal.

Tuchel has agreed to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season following a poor run form that has seen them drop eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and having to overturn a one-goal deficit heading into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lazio.

A report in Germany gave West Ham an outside chance of landing Tuchel in the summer but Bild today rubbished those claims and insisted it is ‘out of the question’ that he joins the Hammers.

And journalist Dean Jones insists that it is unlikely Moyes will get sacked by West Ham unless “things get abysmal” with Lopetegui, Potter and maybe even Jose Mourinho the most likely candidates.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “I think that Steidten is looking at potential managers right now. It’s difficult because I don’t think they will sack Moyes until things get abysmal, or at least until they’re out of Europe.

“But there are other names for them to consider, and I think it will be an experienced name that tempts them. Lopetegui or Potter could potentially be options. Mourinho is probably pushing it a bit too far.

“But when it comes to people like Will Still, Michael Carrick or Rob Edwards, I don’t think they’re quite at the level yet that West Ham will be looking for when it comes to replacing Moyes.”