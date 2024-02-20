Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui and Steve Cooper have all been linked with the West Ham job.

West Ham have begun the process of making contact with potential replacements for David Moyes amid growing pressure on his position, according to reports.

The Hammers stretched their winless run in all competitions to eight matches on Saturday when they lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Angry West Ham fans displayed a banner during the match asking for Moyes to be sacked with goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi sealing their defeat in Nottingham.

Moyes guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory last season, as well as the semi-finals of the Europa League the year before, while West Ham have regularly challenged the top six over the last three years.

But many of their supporters see his football as predictable and boring to watch with the fans now demanding more entertainment.

There have been rumours that the West Ham hierarchy intend to offer him a new contract if he can turn around results before the end of the season.

But the Daily Mail now claims that Moyes is ‘under increasing pressure as the club draw up a list of candidates to replace the Scot’ and West Ham have ‘started the process of sounding out candidates to replace their manager’.

The Daily Mail adds:

‘Primarily, the club are trying to ascertain which managers are open to replacing Moyes, but also determining the potential cost of appointing certain candidates.’

Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui and Steve Cooper are the three candidates ‘believed to be interesting’ the West Ham board with new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner also of interest before he arrived at Selhurst Park.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel – who is currently under pressure at Bayern Munich – is also someone who interests them but it’s ‘unlikely he would consider a return to London’.

On Moyes’ future, the report continues:

‘The club would ideally like to get to the end of the season before making a final decision on Moyes, but sources claim accelerating a call is not out of the question if results continue to disappoint.’

Danny Murphy has given his view on Moyes’ future at West Ham with the former Liverpool midfielder insisting he can “understand both sides” of the argument.

Murphy said on BBC’s Match of the Day: “I understand both sides [of the debate]. The criticism from supporters who pay a lot of money, 60,000 fans each week, they want to see their team playing more on the front foot. They want more energy – I understand that. Moyes also makes fair points in that his style has given West Ham a trophy and stabilised them.

“I think we’re getting to the stage in football where supporters want to be entertained. Look at Tottenham with Antonio Conte. They reached fourth and fifth in the Premier League, but they’re now enjoying their team play again. West Ham fans have lost that enjoyment.”