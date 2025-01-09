Graham Potter immediately plans Chelsea raid as West Ham push for midfielder signing revealed

Graham Potter could reportedly begin his West Ham tenure by raiding his old side Chelsea for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with the club considering a loan move.

Potter was on the radar of the Hammers for a while. It was suggested that were they to get rid of Julen Lopetegui, they wanted to have his replacement in place, and Potter agreed to become their next manager.

Now in place, with his side 14th in the Premier League, the former Chelsea boss will want to push on. He could do that by raiding his old side.

Indeed, the Independent reports that West Ham could go after midfield man Dewsbury-Hall.

The potential push for a loan move comes with Chelsea willing to listen to offers for the former Leicester man, given he has struggled to have an impact at the club.

Since joining in the summer, Dewsbury-Hall has played 55 minutes in the Premier League, with most of his football instead coming in the UEFA Conference League.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the midfielder has been informed he is available. The option of Dewsbury-Hall for West Ham is therefore an interesting one, with more football surely on offer there.

Football365 feels the Hammers should indeed be going after Dewsbury-Hall, as one of three Chelsea players Potter should pinch.

MORE ON WEST HAM FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal ‘agree transfer’ with PL rivals as exit-bound star ‘gives abrupt answer’ with preference revealed

👉 Relegation battle helping make 2024/25 the most engrossing Premier League season for years

TBRFootball reports that Sporting CP striker Conrad Harder is also on the Hammers’ radar. They are said to be keeping close tabs on his situation should the Portuguese side be open to his exit.

Harder has scored seven goals and provided three assists for Sporting so far this season.

READ MORE: Kobbie Mainoo leads the Premier League’s underpaid army