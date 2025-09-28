According to reports, new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo ‘initially rejected the opportunity’ to replace Graham Potter at West Ham United.

Potter was put out of his misery on Saturday morning, with West Ham confirming that they have parted ways with the former Chelsea and Brighton boss.

Subsequently, Potter has admitted that West Ham’s “results have not been good enough” during his reign.

“I am incredibly disappointed to be leaving West Ham United football club, particularly without being able to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of our journey in East London,” Potter said in a statement.

“I do however fully acknowledge that the results have just not been good enough up to now.”

Shortly after West Ham’s first announcement, it was confirmed that they had appointed Nuno to replace Potter.

On joining West Ham, Nuno said: “I am very pleased to be here and very proud to be representing West Ham United.

“My objective is to work hard to get the very best from the team and ensure that we are as competitive as we possibly can be.

“The work has already started and I am looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.”

Interestingly, The Sun have claimed that Nuno ‘initially rejected the opportunity’ to manage West Ham as he had a ‘financial dispute with Forest relating to his severance package’.

It is noted that West Ham made contact with Nuno and his representatives after they ‘had seen enough of Potter a fortnight ago’, with the 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on September 13 deemed the final straw.

Though Nuno’s rejection ‘opened the door’ for former West Ham midfielder and ex-Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil, who was ‘interviewed on September 18’.

The report adds:

‘The 42-year-old was confident of landing the position after learning of Nuno’s initial rejection, with his agent Will Salthouse pushing hard for his client to get the nod. ‘But Nuno was always West Ham’s first choice – and although talks with ex-Hammers boss Slaven Bilic also took place, SunSport understands they were more of a ‘Nuno encouragement ploy’ rather than a serious consideration.’

The report later claims that the Hammers returned to the negotiating table with Nuno after the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, who performed a U-turn by ‘accepting’ the job as long as an ‘agreement could be struck with Forest’, with this settlement ‘finally thrashed out late on Friday’.