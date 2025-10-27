Nuno Espirito Santo and Vitor Pereira are under pressure at West Ham and Wolves.

According to reports, West Ham United have decided whether to sack Nuno Espirito Santo, while Wolves’ board have discussed Vitor Pereira’s future.

Nuno and Pereira are under immense scrutiny at West Ham and Wolves as they are among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

West Ham and Wolves are 19th and 20th in the Premier League respectively, with Nuno winless in his four games in charge of the London outfit.

Nuno ‘won’ this season’s Premier League sack race as Nottingham Forest dismissed him following his fallout with Evangelos Marinakis, and he decided to make a speedy return to management.

He may already regret this decision as West Ham face an uphill fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League, though the Hammers won’t be sacking him anytime soon.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed with three teams joining Liverpool at the top



This is according to The Sun, who are reporting that West Ham are ‘ready to back Nuno in January’ as they ‘don’t want to follow in Nottingham Forest’s footsteps’.

Club chiefs are reportedly refusing to blame Nuno for their current woes, with poor recruitment internally raised as a key factor.

The report claims:

‘Regardless of how bad things are, West Ham do not want to follow that path and insist their boss will be supported now and in the January window. ‘It is accepted that it was a mistake not to add another striker – on top of the arrival of free agent Callum Wilson – during the summer.’

MUST-READ FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Two Arsenal players in Premier League XI of the season so far

👉 Liverpool tenth in damning Premier League table which could put pressure on another manager

👉 Who will be next Wolves manager after Vitor Pereira sack?



Regarding Wolves, the pressure has piled on Pereira on Sunday as his side suffered a damaging 3-2 home loss to relegation rivals Burnley.

This means Wolves are still winless in the Premier League this season and Pereira had a heated confrontation with supporters after the final whistle.

Football Insider have since reported that Wolves’ board intended to make a ‘decision on whether to ‘sack’ Pereira on Sunday night after they were in attendance for the loss to Burnley.

The report claims: ‘Wolves’ ownership are deciding Vitor Pereira’s future tonight after attending Sunday’s 3-2 home defeat to Burnley.

‘A delegation of Fosun Group, the Chinese investment company who run the Midlands club, watched on as Pereira’s team slumped to their seventh Premier League loss of the season. Sources say the Chinese delegation at Molineux totalled around 11 people.’

Pereira reacted angrily to Wolves supporters’ ‘sacked in the morning’ chants and he later claimed that they should “feel proud” of his players.

“We understand the frustration of the people and supporters but what I must say, if we fight united with them, we can win games and compete and achieve our targets – without them, it is impossible,” Pereira said.

“If we win two or three games in a row, things will change.

“Two months ago they sang my name, because together with the work we did last season, we are competing in the Premier League and not Championship. Now they sing my name to sack me.

“If I was a supporter, I feel proud of my team because they worked and showed the spirit, mentality and ambition to win the game, even losing 2-0 [after 30 minutes].”