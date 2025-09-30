Nuno Espirito Santo already tipped for West Ham sack after ‘disrespectful’ Graham Potter exit

There is little to suggest new West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will last any longer than Graham Potter at the London Stadium, according to a former Hammers scout.

West Ham took the decision to sack Potter on Saturday morning with Nuno already lined up to replace him on the same day.

The Portuguese head coach has signed a three-year contract at the London Stadium and took charge of his first West Ham match as they drew 1-1 against Everton on Monday night.

Michael Keane put the Toffees ahead in the first half before Jarrod Bowen equalised on 65 minutes to give Nuno a positive result in his first match as manager.

West Ham lost 14 of their 25 matches under Potter with the Hammers taking just their fourth point of the season in the draw at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

But former West Ham scout Mick Brown doubts that new boss Nuno will last much longer than their previous two managers Julen Lopetegui or Potter.

Brown told Football Insider: “If recent history is anything to go by, Nuno won’t last long.

“I don’t see what the board have done to show that this appointment is going to be any different to the last two, neither of which was exactly a success.

“For Nuno, he left Wolves after disagreeing with the owners on their transfer decisions and direction, and then left Forest after another disagreement with the owner.

“[David] Sullivan and co have shown they aren’t always the easiest to work with.

“I’m sure he’ll speak about it one day, he doesn’t need me to speak for him, but even when Moyesey was there, they made decisions behind his back all the time, like deciding to hire [Tim] Steidten against the manager’s express wishes.

“That’s not even getting started on the transfers where the chairman has intervened or made moves even if the manager has said otherwise.

“Nuno, his history with previous owners, and knowing how the board operate at West Ham. I can see it going wrong, as much as I hope it doesn’t for the manager’s sake.”

Potter was sacked only hours after giving the pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Everton and Martin O’Neil and Simon Jordan were split over whether the move was disrespectful or not.

When asked on talkSPORT whether the way his sacking unfolded was disrespectful, former Leicester City boss O’Neill replied: “Yes, absolutely. I definitely agree with that.

“It’s absolutely right. If they know that he’s going to go on Saturday morning, why do the press conference on Friday?”

But Jordan was less sure, he responded: “What? Was this human rights transgression, were they?

“Should we take ourselves out of the ECHR because Graham Potter had to do a press conference? It doesn’t matter.”

Former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan added: “Do I think it’s an ideal way to behave? I think you’re probably right [that it isn’t].

“Why does respect or disrespect come into it? There was a press conference that needed to be had.

“The balancing act is – I wouldn’t have done it that way, but let’s try and work your way through the mind of [West Ham owner] David Sullivan, if anyone wants to duck into that murky little space, and have a look and say, what would you do?

“You’ve got a press conference, what are you going to do?

“You haven’t quite got Nuno across the line, so you’re dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. You’ve got a press conference, do you want to give the world’s media an opportunity by going: ‘No Graham Potter today?'”

Jordan later said: “What you do, is you say to Graham Potter, ‘You’re going to do a press conference’, and then you go, ‘I’m going to fire you, and I’m going to pay you for the next three years’.”

