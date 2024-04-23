With Ruben Amorim’s move to Liverpool in jeopardy, it has been reported that West Ham offered the Sporting boss ‘considerably’ more money during talks on Monday.

David Ornstein surprised us with a report on Monday that claimed Amorim is a top target for the Hammers with a move to Liverpool deemed ‘unlikely’.

West Ham prepared to spend big to land Liverpool target Ruben Amorim

After Xabi Alonso confirmed he will not be leaving Bayer Leverkusen, the 39-year-old emerged as the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp.

We are now all left scratching our heads, wondering who the hell Liverpool are looking to appoint.

Will they appoint someone on a one-year deal before going all out for Alonso? Maybe the unlikeliness is coming from Amorim’s side and he simply has no interest in succeeding Klopp.

If Liverpool’s interest is genuine, they will be happy to learn that the meeting between Amorim and their Premier League rivals on Monday ‘was not positive’.

West Ham are looking to replace highly-successful manager David Moyes at the end of the season with the Scot’s contract set to run out.

Despite getting off on the wrong foot with the Portuguese boss, they appear to be very serious about appointing him.

According to A Bola in Portugal, the Irons have ‘put on the table’ more money than Liverpool and are willing to give Amorim ‘the freedom to design a squad to his liking, according to his ideas’.

The report claims that ‘the numbers in the proposal that were presented to Ruben Amorim are considerably higher than those that Liverpool put on the table’.

Paulo Fonseca to Liverpool?

It is anyone’s guess who the Reds will pursue if a move for Amorim is ‘unlikely’.

A separate report from Anfield Watch says ‘informal talks’ between the club and Lille manager Paulo Fonseca have taken place.

The 51-year-old has previously managed Porto, Braga, Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma and was strongly linked with Tottenham once upon a time.

READ NEXT: The 10 maddest things from this very mad season of Barclays