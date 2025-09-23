Former West Ham midfielder Scott Parker is in the frame to replace Graham Potter if the Hammers decide to sack their current manager, according to reports.

West Ham have won just one of their first five Premier League fixtures of the season, while they were also knocked out of the League Cup by Wolves.

Before the Crystal Palace match, which they lost 2-1 over the weekend, the Hammers hierarchy were hopeful that Potter could get four of five points from their next three matches heading into the next international break.

However, after losing against Palace and with tricky-looking away fixtures against Everton and Arsenal coming up next, Potter’s future is now in doubt.

West Ham are now looking for a new manager in case they have to take the decision to sack Potter and now GiveMeSport claim that Burnley boss Parker ‘has emerged as a shock managerial target’ after ‘talks’.

It is understood that Nuno Espirito Santo, Slaven Bilic and Gary O’Neil are also potential next West Ham managers and now Parker’s ‘name has been discussed at the top level among the Hammers’ hierarchy as they try to plot a way out of a crisis.’

READ: WSL winner and loser: Hampton the smiling, Yashin Trophy-winning sh*thouse and pointless Hammers

Parker’s rivals for the job wouldn’t require any compensation as they are all free agents but the Burnley boss still has two years left on his contract at Turf Moor.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – has been “appalled” by the behaviour

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s a classic case of how West Ham do things, I’m appalled.

“It happened before when Moyesey was there, they constantly went against his wishes on numerous occasions and were talking to other managers while he was in the job.

MORE WEST HAM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 West Ham left to fade and die with soulless football and soulless owners at a soulless stadium

👉 Will West Ham make sensible Nuno decision or go batsh*t again?

👉 Romano gives Potter sack update as potential next West Ham boss will ’embrace two club legends’

“It’s something that was unforgivable even a few years ago, you’d have been condemned for being so disrespectful, but it doesn’t seem to matter to them.

“To be honest, it’s a disgraceful way for the club to behave and for it to all be done so publicly as well.

“Regardless of whether they’re going to sack Potter or when they’re going to do it, interviewing other managers and inviting them to the chairman’s house while he’s still in the job shows a complete lack of respect towards him.

“Sadly it doesn’t surprise me because this is how they operate, but with all of this going on, you’d think it won’t be long until Potter is sacked.”