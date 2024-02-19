‘I didn’t want to batter him’ – West Ham star Phillips reveals long wait to get answers over red card

West Ham midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed that he waited for half an hour outside the referee’s room as he looked for answers after his first ever sending off.

The January loan signing from Manchester City, where his career has stalled following a transfer from Leeds United, has had a disappointing start to life as a Hammer.

Phillips was at fault for goals conceded against Bournemouth and Manchester United and he capped his poor start to his time at West Ham by being sent off against Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 loss, to pile more pressure on David Moyes.

The England international was given his marching orders when he picked up two yellow cards in the space of two minutes and 56 seconds.

And Phillips waited outside the referee’s room at the conclusion of the match in order to get answers as to why he was sent off – but he had to give up after half an hour.

Phillips said: “I waited outside the referee’s room to have a chat with him. But after half an hour he hadn’t come out. I don’t know if he knew I was there or not.

“I didn’t want to batter him. I just wanted to have a conversation about it. In the end, I’m going home without saying my piece.

“I’m just disappointed — more so because I’m working hard to get myself back into a position where I can help and now I’ve got to miss a game.

“I’m annoyed with myself over the first booking. He’s got my shoulder and I’ve tried to push him off — perhaps next time I should kick the ball at him to make my point. I was frustrated and we were losing, but it’s something I’ll learn from.”

On his nightmare start to his time at the London Stadium, Man City loanee Phillips added: “I wanted this to be a fresh start, to really get my head down and go for it. It’s not gone as I would have hoped.

“Everyone can see that, but I know football. I’m experienced enough to know that if I get my head down and grit my teeth and do the basics right that things will turn.

“It’s easy to say, but now I’ve got to do it. They say bad luck comes in threes, so let’s hope I’ve had my three pieces of it and I can kick on now.”

