Romano gives Potter sack update as potential next West Ham boss will ’embrace two club legends’

West Ham are reportedly assessing potential replacements for Graham Potter with Slaven Bilic outlining his plan for a potential return.

The Hammers have made a nightmare start to the new Premier League season with Potter’s side picking up just three points from their opening five fixtures.

West Ham find themselves in the relegation zone in this early stage of the season with their one win coming on the road against Nottingham Forest.

That has led to widespread rumours that Potter is under lots of pressure among the West Ham hierarchy with Fabrizio Romano revealing that his replacements are “being assessed”.

Romano said in his GiveMeSport newsletter: “Internal talks are taking place with eventual replacements being assessed. Decision could follow soon.”

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol also gave an update with the West Ham board hoping that Potter could get four or five more points before the next international break before their latest defeat to Crystal Palace.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed with Chelsea taking top spot after November picks

Solhekol wrote on X: ‘West Ham board are considering all their options after another defeat yesterday. They wanted to see a reaction from Graham Potter’s side but despite an improved performance West Ham lost again.

‘They had in mind a target of four or five points from the three games before the next international break – against Palace, Everton and Arsenal. Although it’s difficult to see how that target can be achieved now with two tough away games, no decision has been made as of this afternoon about Potter’s futures.

‘Potter signed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he replaced Julen Lopetegui in January. Such a contract at West Ham would typically have a break clause after 18 months. Options such as Nuno Espirito Santo and Slaven Bilic are being considered in case the decision is made to make a change.’

A report in the Daily Mirror claims that Bilic would be ‘open to the chance to go back to his beloved Hammers’ and he is ‘ready to embrace two club legends to help the club turn things around’.

The report adds: ‘And he would be open to taking the job on a caretaker basis if West Ham decide to make a change for the rest of the season. Bilic would also look to work with West Ham’s sporting director Mark Noble, who is known as Mr West Ham, and the pair know each other from working and playing together.

‘Bilic would also look to bring ex-West Ham defender James Collins, another fans’ favourite, into his backroom staff to help change the mood.’

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool, West Ham, Parker, Villa, Fulham, Arteta, Guardiola and more…

When asked after the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace about some supporters chanting “sacked in the morning”, Potter said: “I didn’t hear anything but I understand the frustrations. People are entitled to their opinion.

“I have no complaints at all about the club or the support we’ve had, but I understand the results are not positive. We have to accept that and change it around. We need to improve find that balance and solution.

“Of course I’m disappointed for the players, for the supporters at the moment, it’s tough at the moment.”

He added: “Everyone connected with the club feels pressure as the results are not good. You have to face it up and ensure we’re stronger next week, as simple as that.

“The only way is hard work with the players. They are going through a tough moment and we have to find the right balance and the right solution. Everyone is finding it tough, it’s not an easy situation.”

READ NEXT: Moyes must break Anfield duck now as embarrassing list of managers to beat Liverpool away is revealed