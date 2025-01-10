West Ham: Potter wants ‘marooned’ Chelsea star as ‘first signing’ in ‘reunion’ with ‘plan’ revealed
According to reports, new West Ham United boss Graham Potter is ‘pushing’ for a ‘reunion’ with a Chelsea star as he eyes his ‘first signing’.
Earlier this week, Potter returned to football after being appointed Julen Lopetegui’s replacement at West Ham.
Their decision to appoint Lopetegui was blasted by supporters as the Spaniard was a like-for-like replacement for David Moyes and this appointment did not go to plan.
The Hammers had a positive summer transfer window, but Lopetegui could not get the best out of his talented squad and he left with the London outfit placed 14th in the Premier League.
Potter is certainly a more exciting appointment and he will make West Ham more entertaining to watch.
After doing a sensational job at Brighton, Potter had a disastrous brief spell at Chelsea, though he’s maintained his strong reputation as the Premier League giants were a basket case when the Englishman took over amid Todd Boehly’s takeover.
Following Potter’s move to West Ham, the Premier League outfit have been linked with several Chelsea players and a report from Football Transfers claims he’s ‘pushing’ to sign England international Ben Chilwell.
The experienced left-back has been hampered by injuries this season and is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea. He has only made one appearance for the Blues this term.
The report claims Potter is ‘seeking a reunion’ with ‘marooned’ Chilwell as his ‘first signing’ and a loan deal is being mooted.
Regarding West Ham’s ‘plan’ for this move, the report explains:
‘Chelsea would prefer to sell Chilwell but are open to a loan deal, which looks like West Ham’s route at this point.
‘In a move similar to the one that has taken Raheem Sterling to Arsenal, the Blues are set to cover part of the defender’s wages until the summer.
‘West Ham are seeking to push Vladimir Coufal off their books in a bid to get their deal for Chilwell over the line. His contract runs out in the summer and there is no prospect of that being renewed at this point. Coufal’s estimated wages of £30,000 per week would then be funnelled towards paying for Chilwell.
‘Should the Chelsea player arrive, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be switched to his preferred position on the right of the defence, clearing the way for Chilwell to feature on the left.
‘Given the England international’s status firmly out of the picture at Chelsea, striking a deal to take him to West Ham should not prove too tricky.’