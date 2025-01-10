According to reports, new West Ham United boss Graham Potter is ‘pushing’ for a ‘reunion’ with a Chelsea star as he eyes his ‘first signing’.

Earlier this week, Potter returned to football after being appointed Julen Lopetegui’s replacement at West Ham.

Their decision to appoint Lopetegui was blasted by supporters as the Spaniard was a like-for-like replacement for David Moyes and this appointment did not go to plan.

The Hammers had a positive summer transfer window, but Lopetegui could not get the best out of his talented squad and he left with the London outfit placed 14th in the Premier League.

Potter is certainly a more exciting appointment and he will make West Ham more entertaining to watch.

After doing a sensational job at Brighton, Potter had a disastrous brief spell at Chelsea, though he’s maintained his strong reputation as the Premier League giants were a basket case when the Englishman took over amid Todd Boehly’s takeover.

Following Potter’s move to West Ham, the Premier League outfit have been linked with several Chelsea players and a report from Football Transfers claims he’s ‘pushing’ to sign England international Ben Chilwell.

The experienced left-back has been hampered by injuries this season and is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea. He has only made one appearance for the Blues this term.

The report claims Potter is ‘seeking a reunion’ with ‘marooned’ Chilwell as his ‘first signing’ and a loan deal is being mooted.

Regarding West Ham’s ‘plan’ for this move, the report explains: