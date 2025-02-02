West Ham are considering a bid for Eli Junior Kroupi after lodging one for Daniel Cummings

West Ham are reportedly proposing a package of £35million for Tottenham target Eli Junior Kroupi, after lodging a bid for Celtic striker Daniel Cummings.

The Hammers are yet to confirm a signing in the January window, but are closing on one. Brighton forward Evan Ferguson will reportedly join them on loan until the end of the season.

But West Ham are seemingly far from done in their quest to strengthen the attacking areas, with two more strikers potentially heading through the door.

According to Sky Sports reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth (12:10 – February 2), they are in talks over the signing of Lorient striker Kroupi – who has 10 goals this season in all competitions.

West Ham are reportedly proposing a deal worth £35million, with an initial £15million sent to Ligue 2 side Lorient, along with a further £10million if Kroupi reaches an unnamed number of games, and £10million on top of that for an unnamed number of goals.

Kroupi is a target of Tottenham’s, but they are reported to be weighing up a £20million deal, and the Hammers could blow them out of the water for the teenager with this deal.

West Ham are not done there, as Sky Sports also reported (11:57 – February 2) that they had lodged a bid worth £500,000 for Celtic striker Cummings.

It is believed the 18-year-old has already agreed a pre-contract with the Premier League side and they are looking to come to an agreement with Celtic before the transfer deadline.

Cummings has played just once for Celtic’s senior side, against Aston Villa in the Champions League, but has 18 goals in as many games in the Lowland League this season – level five of the Scottish football pyramid.

It could be an exciting end to the transfer window for West Ham, with two exciting young attackers potentially joining, along with Ferguson, who is already an experienced Premier League attacker, though currently out of form.

