West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan until the end of the season, according to reports.

Numerous Premier League clubs are looking for a new striker before the transfer deadline and Brighton’s Ferguson was on the list of many clubs.

It had looked likely that Ferguson would leave for German champions Bayer Leverkusen before the deadline – but it became clear on Friday that West Ham were now leading the race over Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Guardian wrote:

‘Leverkusen were seen as frontrunners for Ferguson only for their plans to be complicated by Al-Nassr pulling out of a deal to sign Victor Boniface. That left West Ham in a strong position but they risk being outmuscled by Chelsea. ‘Enzo Maresca is keen to bring in a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, who has gone seven games without scoring in the Premier League, and Ferguson is well known to the Stamford Bridge club’s recruitment team. Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting director, was previously at Brighton. ‘It is unclear if Chelsea, who have recruited heavily from Brighton during the past two-and-a-half years, want a loan or a permanent deal. It is thought Ferguson, who is recovering from an ankle injury, could be available for £40m. ‘The 20-year-old has scored once this season but is seen as one of the best young forwards in England. ‘The race for Ferguson is unpredictable. Arsenal need a striker but do not have any domestic loans left and have targeted Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Ferguson would be below Richarlison and Dominic Solanke in the pecking order at Spurs. ‘He would have opportunities to play regularly at Bournemouth, however, who have lost Enes Unal and Evanilson to injury, as well as at West Ham.’

But now The Athletic have claimed that the Republic of Ireland international is now on the verge of joining West Ham after the Hammers struck an ‘agreeement with Brighton on Sunday.

The report claims: