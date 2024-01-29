Ibrahim Osman (right) and Jota (left) have both been linked with West Ham,

According to reports, West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Al Ittihad winger Jota after talks to buy Ibrahim Osman from Nordsjaelland broke down.

Jota made the move to Saudi Arabia from Celtic last summer for a fee in the region of £25million.

However, for one reason or another, the Portuguese attacker was left out of Al Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League squad after making five appearances for the club.

He has since appeared four times in the AFC Champions League but it is clear that he is not in Marcelo Gallardo’s plans.

There has been talk of a move to Tottenham, where he would reunite with his manager at Celtic, Ange Postecoglou.

A January move to north London appears unlikely after Postecoglou signed ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig.

This has opened the door for West Ham, who are looking at Jota as an alternative to Nordsjaelland winger Osman.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Hammers have reached an agreement with the player.

There is not an agreement with Al Ittihad, however, although discussions are said to be going well.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Agreement reached between Jota and West Ham. Positive talks are taking place between Al-Ittihad and West Ham.

‘Sources feel clubs they can reach full agreement Jota, waiting for the green light from the clubs to travel to UK medicals.’

This comes after Nordsjaelland rejected a bid ‘in the excess of €18m’ (£15.3m).

This has been reported by Fabrizio Romano, who said last week that an agreement between the two clubs was ‘close’.

Romano now says that Osman is eager to move to the London Stadium but is not kicking up a fuss after the Danish club rejected the bid.

Personal terms are already agreed and the 19-year-old’s ‘issue’ is all on the club.

‘Ibrahim Osman wants the move to West Ham and he’s not creating any issue,’ Romano said on Sunday. ‘Same for his agent, personal terms were agreed very fast.

‘The issue remains Nordsjælland after bid in excess of €18m rejected — they want more. Deal not collapsed yet, Osman insists for WHUFC.’

TEAMTalk reported on Sunday that the deal is close to collapsing.

David Moyes is clearly eager to sign an attacker before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

West Ham’s only signing this month is Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City, with Moyes targeting a new winger.

