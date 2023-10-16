West Ham ‘ready’ to submit £17.3m January bid for Serie A star chased by Real Madrid

West Ham United are reportedly ‘ready’ to make a bid of €20m (£17.3m) for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The Hammers have enjoyed an excellent start to the season. David Moyes’ side have picked up 14 points from eight Premier League games so far, and sit in seventh place in the table.

Despite their strong start, Moyes already has one eye on the January transfer window and a new defender seems to be high on the manager’s list of priorities.

As previously reported by Football365, West Ham have identified Thiaw as one of their primary transfer targets ahead of the winter window.

The 22-year-old joined AC Milan from Schalke last summer for €8.6m (approx. £7.4m) and has been a regular since, making 33 appearances in all competitions for them so far.

Real Madrid are also interested in signing Thiaw, but recent reports have suggested that the Hammers are currently leading the race for his signature.

READ MORE: Chelsea and West Ham leapfrog Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal in race for outstanding 17-year-old attacker

Now, according to Italian source Calcio Mercato, West Ham are ‘ready’ to pay €20m (£17.3m) for Thiaw in January. Other outlets have suggested that this could be enough to convince AC Milan into a sale.

Thiaw could prove to be a good investment for Moyes’ side. He could provide competition for the likes of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma and be a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Angelo Ogbonna.

However, the report adds that Thiaw ‘feels at home’ in Milan and intends to stay at the San Siro ‘for at least another couple of years,’ so the Hammers may find it difficult to lure him to London any time soon.

It’s also claimed that the Rossoneri are looking to offer the centre-back a new contract that will see his current salary tripled.

This all points towards West Ham missing out on Thiaw this winter. But if the defender doesn’t sign a new deal in the coming months, they may well make a €20m bid for him, as the reports suggest.

READ MORE: Predicting five transfers for England squad members in 2024 as Henderson returns to Sunderland