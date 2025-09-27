Graham Potter has been sacked by West Ham, and they have already considered one replacement to be “too risky” as the potential of Manchester United instead landing that man has been discussed by insider Dean Jones.

Potter has been shown the door by the Hammers, with the side currently sat 19th in the Premier League. The call was curiously made after the boss had given his pre-match press conference for Monday’s trip to Everton.

Multiple sources expect former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo to take over.

Some have suggested that Nuno will be in the dugout when West Ham take on the Toffees.

The risks of one of Potter’s potential replacements, Gary O’Neil, have been reported, and our friends at TEAMtalk have got information from insider Jones about why Kieran McKenna is also not viewed as a serious candidate.

He also detailed the potential of a Manchester United move for the Ipswich boss, who was formerly on the coaching staff at Old Trafford.

Jones said: “I see links with McKenna, but I don’t see how either West Ham or Man United can gamble on him in this specific moment.

“I know that West Ham have considered it to be too risky. Turning to a Championship manager is not a guarantee of things being any better than they are under Graham Potter.

“By the same token could United really turn to the Ipswich manager if they decide that another high-profile appointment has not worked out? Obviously there are historical links, which make it seem somewhat feasible yet when you consider this is a club that were aiming to win the Premier League by 2028 it really would seem an extremely brave decision.

“At some stage, McKenna is going to get an opportunity again in the Premier League but I do not see the current situation at either of those clubs being the moment that opens it up.”

For West Ham, there is surely a perceived danger of McKenna not helping them avoid the drop, given he was relegated last season with Ipswich, and they’ll want a boss who they know can make a fist of the battle.

At United, there’s an even bigger risk. Ruben Amorim is beginning to make his mark on his side, who have had the most xG of any side this season in the Premier League.

To turn away from that for a manager who is currently in the Championship and has led his side to just one win there, there’s a huge danger that things will go wrong and they’ll put themselves in a tough spot.

