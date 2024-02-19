Moyes sack? West Ham ‘main priority’ revealed amid claims Potter is being lined up

David Moyes faces growing ‘sack pressure’ but he’s still likely to be offered a new contract to stay at West Ham, according to reports.

Six days after being humiliated at home to Arsenal 6-0, the Hammers gave Nottingham Forest’s survival hopes a shot in the arm as Moyes’ side lost 2-0 at the City Ground.

West Ham are now winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup and a 2-2 draw with rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Angry fans displayed a banner at the match against Forest asking for him to be sacked as goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi piled the pressure on Moyes.

However, it doesn’t seem likely that Hammers fans will get their wish soon with Football Insider claiming that the club’s ‘main priority’ is to ‘end the club’s current slump in form before discussing David Moyes’ future’.

The report adds:

‘If the London club can get back to winning ways, it is believed the club’s board will then sit down with the ex-Man United boss to discuss a new deal. ‘If Moyes, 60, is happy to stay on, the Irons will hand him renewed terms – and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that a renewal is still expected.’

Moyes is ‘yet to give a definitive answer’ and that has led to the West Ham board to ‘draw up contingency plans’ with ‘a shortlist of names being evaluated’.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was linked last week with the potential vacancy with the Daily Telegraph claiming he is ‘expected to feature high on any list of candidates to replace Moyes’.

But Moyes was staunch in his defence of his record during his time at West Ham, leading the club to Europa Conference League glory last term with the club regularly challenging the top six over the last three seasons.

“I am pretty long in the tooth, you can never please everybody, it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham,” Moyes said.

“Maybe they want something different, but they would honestly have to say it has been the best times they have had at the club with regards winning a European trophy, the league positions.

“Maybe there would be managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who is sitting here wins more.

“My response would be to say we are hurting really badly as a team and a manager because we have not had good results for five or six weeks now.

“But this year already we have beaten Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, we must not forget there were good times not so long ago.

“We have not been playing well, but there are some mitigating circumstances since January 1, with boys going to the African Cup of Nations, Jarrod Bowen came back from England with an injury and has not been the same since, we have been without Lucas Paqueta as well for most of the time so there are things that have affected us.

“I have seen other teams have similar, Newcastle, Man Utd, Man City before the World Championship, Arsenal over Christmas.

“There is no divine right that West Ham don’t have a dicky period at some point in the season. We are hoping we can get back on it.”