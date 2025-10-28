Nuno Espirito Santo is already under pressure at West Ham United.

It has been suggested that West Ham United could follow Nottingham Forest in sacking two managers in a single season for four reasons.

West Ham are in a dire situation as they are among the three teams currently sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

Earlier this season, the Hammers parted ways with former head coach Graham Potter and replaced him with Nuno Espirito Santo, who is already under pressure.

Under Nuno, West Ham are winless in four Premier League games and they are coming off back-to-back losses against relegation rivals Brentford and Leeds United.

This leaves Nuno as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to be dismissed after ‘winning’ the sack race earlier this season.

A report earlier this week claimed West Ham are ready to ‘back’ Nuno ahead of the winter transfer window, with it internally ‘accepted’ that is ‘was a mistake not to add another striker’ to their squad in the summer.

Despite this, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, claims West Ham repeating Forest’s method of sacking two managers in a single season “can’t be ruled out”.

According to Brown, this is because “the results haven’t improved, performances haven’t improved, the players are still struggling and the fans aren’t happy”.

“West Ham look a sorry outfit at the moment,” Brown told Football Insider.

“And the more games you lose, the worse that gets, because heads start to drop and it feels like everything is going against you, so it’s difficult to turn that around.

“That’s the manager’s job, to get a hold of that and try to keep morale up, but he hasn’t done that so far.

“The results haven’t improved, performances haven’t improved, the players are still struggling and the fans aren’t happy, that isn’t good for anybody.

“It seems large sections of the fans have turned against him already, and that’s never a good sign.

“Nothing the West Ham board do will surprise me any more, and they’re in a very difficult situation where they’re at huge risk of getting relegated if things don’t improve.

“There will be serious questioned asked of him if they keep losing, especially when they’re losing to teams like Leeds who they need to be competing with.

“We saw what happened with Ange Postecoglou at Forest, so you can’t really rule anything out.”