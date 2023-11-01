West Ham consider shock move for Man Utd forward as Ten Hag stalls on contract talks

West Ham are said to be considering a move for a Manchester United forward as David Moyes looks to add to his attacking options.

The Hammers currently sit ninth in the table and only trail Man Utd by a single point. Jarrod Bowen has been their main source of goals so far and Moyes is seemingly keen to ease the burden on the 26-year-old.

West Ham have now only won one of their last six league matches as they have had to switch their attention between the Premier League and Europa League.

Throughout the summer, West Ham tried and failed to sign the likes of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. While they could resurface their interest in the duo, they are now being linked with another Man Utd star.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Hammers are interested in Anthony Martial and they have already asked for ‘preliminary information’ regarding the forward.

The French forward has only featured sparingly this season as he has only racked up 221 minutes of league football.

Rasmus Hojlund is now ahead of Martial in the pecking order, although recent reports have claimed that Martial could be handed more opportunities in the near future.

Throughout his time at Old Trafford, Martial has shown glimpses of quality, although he has often struggled to produce the goods on a regular basis.

Injuries have hampered his progress in recent years and Man Utd are expected to sign another forward in the near future which could push Martial out the door.

As things stand, his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but the club does hold the option of extending his deal by a further year.

Reports from October suggested that Man Utd are willing to play the waiting game with Martial as the club ponders whether or not to extend his deal.

While the 27-year-old can still do a job for the Red Devils, it is probably for the best that they look to move him on.

A move to West Ham could be the best thing for his career as he will likely be given more responsibility under Moyes and get the chance to play regularly.

With the January transfer window soon approaching, Ten Hag will have to make his mind up on Martial sooner rather than later.

