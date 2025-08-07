West Ham have reportedly “pulled out” of a deal to sign Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor at the eleventh hour and are now closing in on the signing of Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen.

Graham Potter has made the signing of a new goalkeeper to compete with Alphonse Areola a top priority this summer.

The Hammers have been linked with several ‘keepers throughout the summer, and appeared to be close to completing the signing of Brazilian shot-stopper Victor.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that West Ham reached an agreement to sign him.

He said: “West Ham reach verbal agreement to sign John as new goalkeeper from Botafogo. €10m package almost agreed with final details being sorted, John agreed terms and the deal is almost sealed. Documents being checked… and then, here we go.”

It doesn’t look like the trademark ‘Here we go’ is coming for John to West Ham.

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Londoners have ‘pulled the plug’ on a deal and are now targeting Leicester goalkeeper Hermansen.

O’Rourke says Potter’s side are now ‘pushing ahead with a deal’ to sign the 25-year-old Dane, who impressed despite being relegated from the Premier League with the Foxes last term.

The Botafogo player has been left ‘stranded in limbo’, having been ‘waiting for the green light to travel to London’, before the Irons ‘pulled out at the eleventh hour’.

A Football Insider source said that West Ham’s behaviour in the John saga has been “disgraceful”.

“The way West Ham have conducted themselves in all of this is nothing short of disgraceful. The player has been left stranded, waiting to travel to finalise the move.

“West Ham pulled out, with the deal all agreed, leaving Victor in limbo. It’s not how you should conduct business at the top level.”

The report adds that West Ham are also considering a deal for Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett says West Ham and Leicester have ‘agreed an £18m fee’ for Hermansen.

Dorsett said:

West Ham have agreed an £18m fee for Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. West Ham originally walked away from a deal for Leicester’s number one, with the two clubs a long way apart on his valuation last week. As a result, the Hammers progressed towards a deal for Botafogo keeper John Victor. However, dialogue with Leicester continued in the background, and a compromise price has been agreed, following West Ham’s initial offer of £13m. Hermansen will now not be available for Leicester’s Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. He is expected to travel to London and begin a medical with West Ham on Friday.

