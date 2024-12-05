Julen Lopetegui is reportedly at risk of losing his job.

One West Ham United star has reportedly ‘threatened to quit’ if Julen Lopetegui isn’t sacked after it was revealed that he’ll be given “one more chance”.

Lopetegui was appointed to replace David Moyes in the summer after the Scotsman departed upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

This appointment was underwhelming as the Spaniard was a like-for-like replacement with Moyes and the Hammers have endured a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The former Wolves boss was backed in the summer as West Ham made some good signings, but he is not getting the best of his talented squad.

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League after their disappointing 3-1 loss at Leicester City on Tuesday night. This followed their 5-2 loss against Arsenal on Saturday night.

READ: Van Nistelrooy bounce makes Lopetegui exit inevitable as West Ham rue missed opportunity



Earlier this week, a report claimed Lopetegui had an ‘intense spat’ with summer signing Jean-Clair Todibo at half-time of the Arsenal match.

A subsequent report from Claret and Hugh claims Todibo is ‘threatening to quit if Lopetegui stays’.

‘Jean-Clair Todibo could seek an exit from his West Ham agreement if Julen Lopetegui remains as Hammers head coach. The French central defender was signed from Ligue 1 club Nice on loan, with an obligation to buy, provided West Ham avoid relegation. ‘However, sources suggest Todibo is looking for a way out of the deal if Lopetegui continues in charge. The former Barcelona centre-back reportedly had an altercation with Lopetegui earlier this week, requiring the pair to be separated.’

MORE WEST HAM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Graham Potter has ‘clear preference’ as Wolves, West Ham ‘make approach’ ahead of sackings

👉 Who will be the new West Ham manager after Lopetegui sack?

👉 Lopetegui, Martin and O’Neil still in podium positions in the sack race

‘What followed was the humiliation of Todibo being told to train with the under-21s, away from the first team. As a result, the player is said to have informed Tim Steidten of his desire to leave should Lopetegui remain at the helm. ‘Furthermore, the same source has told Claret & Hugh this morning that Todibo is not the only player to have been publicly humiliated by Lopetegui this season.’

Lopetegui is on the thinnest of ice, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he has been given “one more chance”.

He said: “West Ham are prepared to give Julen Lopetegui one more chance as he’s being confirmed to lead the squad against Wolves.

“Spanish manager remains under serious pressure, with several candidates being considered in case situation does not change.”

Sky Sports added: ‘Under-pressure West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will be in charge for Monday’s game against Wolves.

‘Lopetegui arrived at the West Ham training ground on Thursday morning as the Hammers board continued to assess his future at the club following back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Leicester.

‘The Spaniard fully believes he can improve West Ham’s current situation, but results need to improve if he is to keep his job.’