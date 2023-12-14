David Moyes has said Jarrod Bowen can both be an assist-maker and a goalscorer, not unlike when Cristiano Ronaldo shifted to centre-forward from the wing.

Bowen largely plays off the right wing, and has had a lot of success doing so to this point in his career. In three seasons in the Championship with Hull, the Englishman notched 22, 16 and 14 goals.

That led to a move to West Ham, where his best tally in front of goal in the Premier League was 12, in the 2021/22 campaign. He also notched 12 assists in what was a fantastic campaign for him.

While already proficient in front of goal, he’s on track to smash his goalscoring tally from that term this season, having already scored nine times in the league – only three players have scored more.

Some of those goals have come from the central striker position, which Bowen has occupied on occasion as a result of meagre returns for West Ham’s other forwards.

Hammers boss Moyes feels it’s hard to find a quality striker, but his winger could actually become that, and make the same kind of transition that Ronaldo did earlier on in his career.

“It’s been so difficult for lots of clubs to go and buy centre forwards at the right price, ones who can come in and make an impact immediately,” Moyes said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

“It may be a bad example but Ronaldo started as a winger and eventually evolved into a centre forward. They’ve been assist-makers in the earlier part of their career and they start to want the goals. Jarrod can do both.

“If he keeps scoring the goals it will keep him in Gareth Southgate’s mind.”

Indeed, Bowen has played five times for England so far, but keeping up his form will certainly do no harm to his international prospects, no matter what position he’s playing in. That he’s versatile could also help his case.

Moyes was speaking ahead of a Europa League clash with Freiburg, in which a win or a draw would see his Hammers side finish top of the group, meaning for an easier fixture in the next round.

In both of the European games he’s started this season, Bowen has played in a central role. As such, it would not be a surprise to see him occupy the striker position against Freiburg.

