West Ham submit bid above asking price for capped international striker

West Ham United have reportedly made an enticing offer to AS Roma for the services of Tammy Abraham with their reputed offer said to clock in at £25m.

According to reports out of Italy, Roma would be willing to accept bids of £21.4m but West Ham are eager to avoid having too much competition for the player.

The Hammers will still have some work to do if Roma accept their bid as Abraham is said to be put off by a return to the Premier League.

The former Chelsea striker, who would like to transfer to the San Siro rather than the London Stadium, is reportedly of interest to Italian giants AC Milan.

It seems likely Roma would accept their £25 million offer, and since Lopetegui only has Danny Ings and Michail Antonio to compete with Niclas Fullkrug.

The Niclas Fullkrug deal has been a big boost to West Ham and adding Abraham to that would constitute a very good window for the club ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s maiden Premier League campaign at the helm of the club.

Fullkrug credited Sporting Director Tim Steidten with getting him in the door at the London Stadium.

“I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with my new teammates,” the former Dortmund striker told club media.

“I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big Club like West Ham.

“I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now – I know the Technical Director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.

“The chance to play under the Head Coach [Lopetegui] is also really exciting. His playing style is important for me, and I am confident that under him I will be able to perform at my best, and score lots of goals.”

Steidten was just as eager to resume a working partnership with the striker.

“We are delighted to have signed Niclas. I have worked with him previously and I know what he will bring to us in terms of his physical and finishing qualities, as well as his character and mentality,” Steidten said.

“He has enjoyed a really positive last couple of seasons, both at club level, where he played in the Champions League final last season, and with Germany at the Euros this summer, and he joins us with a clear desire to build upon that progress and prove himself in the Premier League.”

It is unclear if the signing of the German will mean that West Ham pull out of the Abraham deal but they could still benefit greatly from adding the Roma man to their group.