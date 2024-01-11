West Ham target ‘will move’ but Sunderland want ‘offer they can’t refuse’ to allow January exit

West Ham are interested in signing Jack Clarke but Sunderland will need to receive “an offer they can’t refuse” to consider a January sale, according to reports.

Clarke has been on fire this season, scoring 12 goals in 26 Championship appearances.

He is attracting lots of interest from Premier League clubs, with West Ham at the front of the queue.

According to the Telegraph, the Hammers are targeting the 23-year-old and Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn.

Florian Plettenberg recently said David Moyes is not looking at signing the latter, but this fresh report says he is an option amidst an injury crisis at the London Stadium.

West Ham are currently ‘weighing up bids for both players but are only expecting to sign one new forward in this window’, the report states.

Irons striker Danny Ings has been linked with an exit but Moyes is unlikely to let him leave with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio both injured.

They are joined on the injury table by Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus is at the African Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, transfer expert Keith Downie revealed that Sunderland will only consider selling Clarke if they receive “an offer they can’t refuse”.

“I think it’s more likely this summer,” Downie said. “There’s a lot of interest in the player.

“West Ham are interested. There are a couple of other clubs who are sniffing around. A couple of Premier League clubs and I think there is interest from both Germany and France.

“Sunderland would be looking to cash in. I can’t see him leaving for anything less than £15million.

“Given Sunderland’s position in the Championship, they’ve got a chance of nicking a play-off place and getting themselves back up to the Premier League, I think they can only do that with Jack Clarke, he’s their best player, they will want to get a full season out of him.

“It would take an offer they can’t refuse in January.

“I believe the likes of Southampton, Leicester have looked at him, so to Everton.

“Plenty of suitors for Jack Clarke. I do think he will move, but I do think it will be more likely in the summer rather than this month.”

