West Ham tempt Arsenal into £40m sale of attacker as Mikel Arteta turns on star

With West Ham reportedly now in the mix for Eddie Nketiah, it’s believed Arsenal could part with the striker if they receive a bid of £40million despite the recent view of Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah has been a useful option up top for Arsenal this season. He scored his first senior hat-trick in a 5-0 victory earlier in the season – part of his five-goal tally in the league.

Of the 18 league games league-leading Arsenal have played so far, Nketiah has started exactly half.

That Arteta is a fan of his was highlighted recently, when TEAMtalk reported that Brentford had asked about his availability but were turned away due to the manager wanting to keep his striker.

However, the manager might now have turned on Nketiah after the latest update.

Indeed, Football Insider reports that with West Ham entering the scene, Arsenal ‘could part with’ the striker for a fee of ‘around £40million.’

That’s largely because the Gunners are ‘aware they will have to sell players’ in order to fund signings – the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are linked.

And given Nketiah has ‘been identified as a saleable asset’ he could be one of the men to make way in order to allow a path for an elite player to come through the door.

It remains the case that the striker is ‘likely to remain’ beyond January. But, there’s a caveat in that his exit ‘can’t be ruled out’ if the ‘right deal’ comes their way, and it’s believed £40million constitutes that.

Whether Nketiah himself wants to leave the Emirates is unclear, given he has played quite often this season. But with Gabriel Jesus back fit, he’s taking the starting role back.

If that continues for some time, Nketiah could accept an offer to move elsewhere, knowing he’d be able to get himself regular first-team football.

West Ham could be the perfect fit, given they’re crying out for a striker, but are still competing at a decent level – currently sixth in the Premier League and into the Europa League knockouts.

READ MORE: Saka apologises after Tsimikas broken collar bone reveal – ‘I didn’t mean it of course’