West Ham ‘thoughts and prayers’ with Michail Antonio after ‘road traffic accident’

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham

West Ham have confirmed that their striker Michael Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident.

Antonio jouned West Ham in 2015 and has scored 83 goals in 322 games for the club having previously played for Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Colchester, Southampton, Cheltenham and Reading.

The West Ham statement read:

‘West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

‘The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time.

‘The Club will issue an update in due course.’

