West Ham tipped to stunningly beat Real Madrid in transfer tussle for superb Serie A defender

West Ham United are reportedly ahead of Real Madrid in the race for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw and are ‘close’ to making an offer for him.

The 22-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Schalke last summer for €8.6m (approx. £7.4m) and has been a regular since, making 33 appearances in all competitions for them so far.

Thiaw enjoyed a strong end to last season and has continued his good form this term, starting seven of AC Milan’s eight Serie A matches so far. He also featured against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Thiaw, who can play as a centre-back, right-back, or defensive midfielder, has plenty of experience for a young player, and it’s no surprise to see some top European clubs queueing up to sign him in January.

According to Sky Sports Italia journalist Manuele Baiocchini, Real Madrid are interested in the AC Milan star, but it is West Ham who are leading the race as it stands.

“I want to talk to you about three transfer market issues at Milan: a renewal, a player who has several offers from abroad and one who could arrive instead,” he said.

READ MORE: England: ‘Embarrassing’ Southgate slammed for ‘taking the mick’ out of ‘unbelievable’ West Ham star

“The AC Milan player who has transfer offers from abroad is Malick Thiaw: in Spain, they talk about an interest from Real Madrid, but at the moment what we understand is that the closest offer to arrive is that of West Ham.

“Clearly, Thiaw could be an incredible capital gain for Milan, he was taken at €8m, and he could be worth many times more now.”

Reports suggest that AC Milan value Thiaw at approximately €20m (£17.3m), which would represent a considerable profit on what they paid for him.

Thiaw could prove to be a good investment for David Moyes’ side. He could provide competition for the likes of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma and be a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Angelo Ogbonna.

Thiaw is touted by pundits to become a top player as he gains experience at the highest level. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if West Ham match his €20m valuation with their opening offer in January.

READ MORE: Premier League sack race: Ten Hag third as Heck remains clear favourite to go